The following births have been announced by Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital:

A baby boy, Gunner Daniel, born Dec. 29, 2020 to Katelyn and Tyler Williams of Lockwood, NY

A baby boy, Rhonan James, born Dec. 29, 2020 to Samantha Mott and Richard Straub of Athens

A baby boy, Oliver, born Dec. 29, 2020 to Kandice Johnson and Wayne Floyd of Waverly, NY

A baby boy, Bradon Michael, born Dec. 30, 2020 to Alison and Jeff Novak of Sayre

A baby girl, Hope, born Dec. 30, 2020 to Kylee Patterson and Curtis Vincent of Mainesburg

A baby girl, Arianna, born Dec. 31, 2020 to Ashley Munson and Andrew Dread of Elmira, NY

A baby boy, Elijah Kye, born Dec. 31, 2020 to Mercedes Taylor of Lockwood, NY

A baby girl, Emma, born Jan. 1, 2021 to Jessica Laginskie of Wysox

A baby girl, Isabelle Ann-Marie, born Jan. 19, 2021 to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, NY

A baby boy, Barrett Lee, born Jan. 20, 2021 to Cynthia Rowland and Brandon Tompkins of Knoxville

A baby boy, Mitchell Isaac, born Jan. 20, 2021 to Amber and Jared Bialis of Gillett

A baby boy, Sullivan Murphy, born Jan. 21, 2021 to Breanna and Jeremy Davidson of Athens

A baby boy, Bentley James, born Jan. 21, 2021 to Amaya Onofre and Mathew Milner of Nichols, NY