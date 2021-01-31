The following births have been announced by Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital:
A baby boy, Gunner Daniel, born Dec. 29, 2020 to Katelyn and Tyler Williams of Lockwood, NY
A baby boy, Rhonan James, born Dec. 29, 2020 to Samantha Mott and Richard Straub of Athens
A baby boy, Oliver, born Dec. 29, 2020 to Kandice Johnson and Wayne Floyd of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Bradon Michael, born Dec. 30, 2020 to Alison and Jeff Novak of Sayre
A baby girl, Hope, born Dec. 30, 2020 to Kylee Patterson and Curtis Vincent of Mainesburg
A baby girl, Arianna, born Dec. 31, 2020 to Ashley Munson and Andrew Dread of Elmira, NY
A baby boy, Elijah Kye, born Dec. 31, 2020 to Mercedes Taylor of Lockwood, NY
A baby girl, Emma, born Jan. 1, 2021 to Jessica Laginskie of Wysox
A baby girl, Isabelle Ann-Marie, born Jan. 19, 2021 to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, NY
A baby boy, Barrett Lee, born Jan. 20, 2021 to Cynthia Rowland and Brandon Tompkins of Knoxville
A baby boy, Mitchell Isaac, born Jan. 20, 2021 to Amber and Jared Bialis of Gillett
A baby boy, Sullivan Murphy, born Jan. 21, 2021 to Breanna and Jeremy Davidson of Athens
A baby boy, Bentley James, born Jan. 21, 2021 to Amaya Onofre and Mathew Milner of Nichols, NY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.