The following birth announcements were provided by the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A baby girl, Amiah Rain, born Nov. 27, 2020 to Jamie and Dameon Babcock of Athens.
A baby boy, Laythen James, born Nov. 27, 2020 to Lacey and Robert Bump Jr. of New Albany.
A baby girl, Layla, born Nov. 27, 2020 to Kimberly Terry and Peter Knapp of Owego, New York.
A baby boy, Dean Marshall, born Nov. 29, 2020 to Lacy Powers and Matthew Hartranft of Wysox.
A baby boy, Owen Bernard, born Nov. 29, 2020 to Tabitha and John Grace of Chemung, New York.
A baby girl, Londyn Kate, born Dec. 1, 2020 to Christy and Donald Barrett of Sayre.
A baby girl, Saige Noelle, born Dec. 1, 2020 to Mackenzie Plouse and Timothy Woodcock of Waverly, New York.
A baby girl, Addison Elizabeth, born Dec. 1, 2020 to Lacey and Josh Ames of Gillett.
A baby boy, Ward Jeffrey, born Dec. 2, 2020 to Tiffany and Brian Wendela of Sayre.
A baby girl, Mia Skye, born Dec. 3, 2020 to Jessica Nichols of Spencer, New York.
A baby girl, Aurora Grey, born Dec. 3, 2020 to Taylor and Corey Poklemba of Athens.
A baby girl, Everleigh Grace, born Dec. 4, 2020 to Kassi Dunham and Daryle Westbrook Jr. of New Albany.
A baby boy, Liam Dean Matthew, born Dec. 5, 2020 to Katie Hunsinger and Jonathan Casterline of Nichols, New York.
A baby boy, Atlas Arrow, born Dec. 5, 2020 to Anna and Isaac Keir of Athens.
A baby girl, Layla, born Dec. 8, 2020 to Caitlin Brewer and Austin Rosengrant of Forkston.
A baby girl, Jastyn Renae, born Dec. 10, 2020 to Shelby Ortiz and Dustyn Mack of Waverly, New York.
A baby girl, Sara May Rose, born Dec. 10, 2020 to Angela and Robert Houghtaling of Rome.
A baby girl, Mia Noel, born Dec. 11, 2020 to Courtney Cobb and Sal Monterosso of Wysox.
The following birth announcement was provided by Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center:
A baby girl, Olivia Irene June, born Nov. 12, 2020 to Maria (Miller) and Tony Belcher Jr. of Wyalusing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.