A baby boy, Maverick Gregory, born Nov. 4, 2020 to Logan Ann Luther and Shawn Engle of Sayre
A baby girl, Luna Mae, born Nov. 5, 2020 to Carly Harrower and Anthony Mack of Waverly, New York
A baby boy, Jaxen Gerald, born Nov. 6, 2020 to Marissa Green and Joshua Cole Camp of Rome
A baby girl, Brynlee Elaine, born Nov. 7, 2020 to Lacey Martin and Joshua Chamberlain of Sayre
A baby girl, Jacquelyn Joy, born Nov. 7, 2020 to Molly and Carson Witham of Sayre
A baby girl, Brielle, born Nov. 8, 2020 to Dominique Comereski-Strait and Derrick Strait of Canton
A baby boy, Ko’A Charles, born Nov. 15, 2020 to Mariah and Derrick Barker of Towanda
A baby girl, Adalynn Ivy-Jo, born Nov. 16, 2020 to Shawna and Joshua Cook of Athens
A baby girl, Isabel Ana-Marie, born Nov. 17, 2020 to Ry-Lyn Babcock and Caleb Garrity of Nichols
A baby girl, Corryn Hope, born Nov. 17, 2020 to Lindsey and Wesley Smith of Sayre
A baby girl, Megan Maddison, born Nov. 18, 2020 to Maruja Sanchez and Olger Castro of Leraysville
A baby boy, Emerson Michael, born Nov. 19, 2020 to Felicia and Timothy Conklin of Towanda
A baby girl, Laiklyne Lucinda, born Nov. 19, 2020 to Cheyenne Walker and Kyle Robinson of Wyalusing
A baby girl, Quyntara Adolfa Amalya, born Nov. 20, 2020 to Sabrina and Daniel Burnside of Ulysses, Pa.
A baby girl, Ivanna Anulika, born Nov. 23, 2020 to Andrea Edekor and Chinedu Okonkwo of Sayre
A baby girl, Alayna Brielle, born Nov. 23, 2020 to Lauryn and Cody Mosier of Wyalusing
A baby girl, Eleanor Elizabeth, born Nov. 23, 2020 to Angelina Walter and Albert Spencer of Leraysville
A baby girl, Remi Elizabeth, born Nov. 24, 2020 to Lindsay and Donald Whyte of Ulster
A baby girl, Oaklee Jane, born Nov. 25, 2020 to Haylie Chilson and Dillian Stumph of Ulster
A baby boy, Liam Eugene, born Nov. 25, 2020 to Sarah and David Munn of Athens
A baby boy, Elias Alexander, born Nov. 26, 2020 to Mariah Daugherty and Jesse May of Ulster
A baby girl, Bria Lee, born Nov. 26, 2020 to Brittany and Brandon Fuller of Sayre
