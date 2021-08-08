Robert Packer Hospital announces the following births:
A baby girl, MayaJo, born July 17, 2021 to Markie and Mariano Castro of Ulster
A baby girl, Izabella Mae, born July 17, 2021 to Lillie Hall of Sayre
A baby girl, Aydooluwa Grace, born July 19, 2021 to Abiodun and Adeolu Adeboye of Sayre
A baby boy, Jayce Edward Michael, born July 19, 2021 to Arianna Westover of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Emma Lynn, born July 19, 2021 to Melissa and Spencer Underdown of Athens
A baby boy, Silvanus Delane, born July 20, 2021 to Rebecca Marcoccia and Cody Jamison of Rome
A baby girl, Winnie Mae, born July 21, 2021 to Myranda and Cody Hathaway of Sayre
A baby girl, Abigail Marie, born July 22, 2021 to Morgan and Derek Brown of Sayre
A baby girl, Bryleigh Rain, born July 22, 2021 to Ashley Kisner and Joseph Stroud of New Albany.
A baby boy, Elliott Keith, born July 23, 2021 to Brittany and Keith Merrill Jr. of Lockwood, NY
A baby boy, Maverick, born July 23, 2021 to Amanda and Jacob Bowman of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Malakai, born July 24, 2021 to Betsy Decker and Brennan Lamb of Sayre
A baby girl, Hazel, born July 24, 2021 to Paige Klingle and Tristan Ayotte of Friendsville, Pa.
A baby girl, Vada Jane, born July 25, 2021 to Kaitlin and Nick Wesneski of Canton
A baby boy, Austin Clifford, born July 26, 2021 to Larissa Braisted and Wyatt Barnett of New Albany
A baby girl, Thea Rey, born July 26, 2021 to Brianne Tappan and Keenan Park of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Harper Rose, born July 27, 2021 to Valarie Kithcart and Jason Bellows of Troy
A baby boy, A’siah, born July 28, 2021 to Jada Atchison of Barton, NY
A baby boy, Theodore, born July 29, 2021 to Dallas Hall of Ulster
