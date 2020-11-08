A baby boy, Bear Lormier, was born on Sept. 11, 2020 to Elysee McPherson and Francis Burr of Leroy.
A baby girl, Rhea Aya, was born on Sept. 11, 2020 to Christelle Irani and Maroun Naim of Sayre.
A baby girl, Savannah Rose, was born on Sept. 12, 2020 to Kristen and Christopher Stone of Sayre.
A baby boy, Ronin William, was born on Sept. 13, 2020 to Jacklyn and Craig Fitzgerald of New Albany.
A baby girl, Mia Rose, was born on Sept. 14, 2020 to Amy and Terry Simons of Troy.
A baby boy, Everett Riggs, was born on Sept. 14, 2020 to Toni and Ridge Sollick of Dushore.
A baby girl, Scarlett, was born on Sept. 15, 2020 to Melody Smith and Duane Shrimp of Sugar Run.
A baby girl, Sawyer Grace, was born on Sept. 16, 2020 to Heather and Javon Stringham of Columbia Cross Roads.
A baby boy, Alexander Lucas, was born on Sept. 17, 2020 to Brittany and Elmer Beidleman of Sayre.
A baby girl, Alayna Ann, was born on Sept. 18, 2020 to Valerie Seymour of Barton, NY.
A baby boy, Benjamin Constantine, was born on Sept. 18, 2020 to Gabrielle and Dominic Cloke of Elmira, NY.
A baby girl, Stephanie Alexis, was born on Sept. 23, 2020 to Tammy Norton and Timothy Manning of Mildred.
A baby boy, Jacob Thomas, was born on Sept. 24, 2020 to Megan and Tim Rogers of Athens.
A baby boy, Mack Robert, was born on Sept. 25, 2020 to Jamie and David Patrick of Wyalusing.
A baby boy, Carson Michael, was born on Sept. 27, 2020 to McKensie Ulrich and Cody Browne of Owego, NY.
A baby girl, Olivianna Rose, was born on Sept. 28, 2020 to Angelica Hager of Waverly, NY.
A baby boy, Skylar Micheal-Moon, was born on Sept. 30, 2020 to Elizabeth Hunter of Troy.
A baby boy, Bennett Lee, was born on Sept. 30, 2020 to Katie Maryott and Brady Johnson of Towanda.
A baby boy, Forrest Beau, was born on Oct. 1, 2020 to Kelsey and Zachary Counterman of New Albany.
A baby boy, Braxton Ray, was born on Oct. 3, 2020 to Delreign Gochenaur and Alexander Mosier of Sugar Run.
A baby girl, Adalynn LeeAnn, was born on Oct. 3, 2020 to Nikki and Ryan Holton of Gillett.
A baby boy, Asa Louis, was born on Oct. 7, 2020 to Louise and David Stevens of Athens.
A baby boy, Owen Edward, was born on Oct. 8, 2020 to Sarah and David Bacon of Warren Center.
A baby boy, Max Elias, was born on Oct. 11, 2020 to Annabelle and Robert Terry of Athens.
A baby boy, Lucas Alan, was born on Oct. 12, 2020 to Alicia Fassett of Laceyville.
A baby girl, Annabelle, was born on Oct. 13, 2020 to Honey Chilson of Sayre.
A baby boy, Everett Earl, was born on Oct. 16, 2020 to Veronica and Ethan Vargason of Sayre.
A baby boy, Bennett Andrew, was born on Oct. 19, 2020 to Cynthia and Jordan Stone of Canton.
A baby girl, Dorothy Anna Beth, was born on Oct. 20, 2020 to Leslie and Harold Perry of Sayre.
A baby girl, Nayvie Grace, was born on Oct. 21, 2020 to Lindsey Jones and James Carr of Towanda.
A baby boy, Zyan Matthew, was born on Oct. 23, 2020 to Sara Bowman and Leon McIlwain of Troy.
A baby boy, Braxston, was born on Oct. 26, 2020 to Desprea Grover of Sayre.
