The following birth announcements were submitted by Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre:
A baby boy, Callan James, born Dec. 13, 2020 to Amy Gusler and Nicholas Klishevich of East Smithfield.
A baby boy, Calder Joseph, born Dec. 13, 2020 to Selena Allen and James Morris of Athens.
A baby boy, Greyson Charles, born Dec. 15, 2020 to Brittany Mapes and Duston Wilson of Muncy.
A baby girl, Jayci Raeyne, born Dec. 17, 2020 to Larissa Johnson and Caleb Bennett of Towanda.
A baby boy, Hunter Micheal John, born Dec. 17, 2020 to Shania Maines and Dominic Seelye of Wysox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.