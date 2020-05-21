Birthday fundraiser to help all Bradford County fire departments

Local lawyer Frank Niemiec is using his upcoming birthday on June 7 to benefit all of Bradford County’s fire departments.
Using a Facebook birthday fundraiser, Niemiec is hoping to get at least $10 from each of his more than 1,100 Facebook friends to start with. The fundraiser will also be shared from his personal page to the pages for his firm Niemiec, Smith and Pellinger, 1st Abstract Agency, Bradford County Firemen’s Association, and Bradford County Fire Police Association.
His goal is to raise $10,000 to be split among the county’s 24 fire departments.
“Whether we make a little money or we make a lot of money, every little bit helps,” said media liaison Susan Webb.
Niemiec feels fortunate to be able to help these responders, whose normal fundraising efforts have been hindered by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but continue to put their lives on the line to help those in need.
A variety of fire departments and community organizations have benefitted from Niemiec’s past trivia nights and other fundraisers individually, but this is the first time he’s done something to benefit all firefighters.
“I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be able to do this,” he said.
“In this pandemic it just seems like the right thing to do,” said Webb. “It’s going to impact everybody because anybody living in Bradford County benefits from a fire department.”
In addition to utilizing the Facebook birthday fundraiser once it is posted and shared on June 7, those interested in helping out can mail or drop off donations to the Niemiec, Smith and Pellinger law office at 427 Main Street., Towanda, PA 18848.
They hope to have the fundraiser wrapped up by the June 16 meeting of the Bradford County Firemen’s Association in South Creek Township.
