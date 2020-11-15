A baby boy, Boe Bradlee, was born Oct. 27, 2020 to Nicole Sutton and Tristan Decker of Towanda.
A baby girl, JoAnna Rose, was born Oct. 29, 2020 to Amanda and Liston Slater of Canton.
A baby girl, Aubriella Joanah, was born Oct. 29, 2020 to Felicia Young of Milan.
A baby boy, Hudson LaVerne, was born Oct. 30, 2020 to Ashley and Kyle Johnson of Montrose.
A baby boy, Noah Ragnor, was born Oct. 31, 2020 to Amber Morgan and Seth Shaughnessy of Athens.
A baby boy, Ethan Eugene, was born Nov. 2, 2020 to Amber and Brandon Bass-Batten of Troy.
A baby girl, Piper Lynn, was born Nov. 2, 2020 to Jayde Gehring and Cody Shadduck of Rome.
A baby girl, Scarlett, was born Nov. 2, 2020 to Candis and Christopher Seeley of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Posie Marie, was born Nov. 3, 2020 to Katy Allen and Chris Schuler.
A baby girl, Kamyla Christine, was born Nov. 3, 2020 to Sydney and Tanner Keeney of Towanda.
