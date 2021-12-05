A baby girl, Lia Joelle, born Oct. 22, 2021 to Jessica and Anthony Goncalves of Elmira, NY
A baby boy, Odin Adler, born Oct. 23, 2021 to Calista Howell of Gillett
A baby boy, Theo Elija, born Oct. 24, 2021 to Fawn and Isaac Maue of Sayre
A baby boy, Damon Anthony, born Oct. 25, 2021 to Nika and Damon Grippo Sr. of Rome
A baby boy, Wyatt Cooper, born Oct. 26, 2021 to Lindsey Chapman of Sayre
A baby boy, Leo Paul, born Oct. 26, 2021 to Morgan Chappius and Christopher Bentley of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Austyn June, born Oct. 26, 2021 to Shelby and Dustyn Mack of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Olive Jolynne, born Oct. 27, 2021 to Katelyn Terrio and Eric Brown of Erin, NY
A baby boy, Felix Dillon James, born Oct. 27, 2021 to Nicole and David Brown of Elmira, NY
A baby boy, Walker Allen, born Oct. 31, 2021 to Kinsley Mosier and Cody Wheeler of Towanda
A baby girl, Persephone Artemis, born Nov. 2, 2021 to Shawnee Haas and Gavin McFall of Monroeton
A baby girl, Emmaline Rose, born Nov. 3, 2021 to Sarah Copenhaver-Hebbard and Brett Copenhaver of Spencer, NY
A baby girl, Gracelynn Marie, born Nov. 5, 2021 to Mariaelaina Stedge and Scott Eccleston of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Artorias Kai, born Nov. 6, 2021 to Kahleema Hampton and Chad Purvis of Elmira, NY
A baby boy, Nolan Matthias, born Nov. 7, 2021 to Briana Norton and Christian Blair of Waverly, NY
Twin baby boys, Cameron and Logan, born Nov. 8, 2021 to Lindsey Dodge and Eric Booher of Lockwood, NY
A baby boy, Liam Joseph, born Nov. 8, 2021 to Jessica Morrow and Joseph McCarthy of Athens
A baby boy, Colt Wayne, born Nov. 8, 2021 to Katherine and Zachary Short of Candor, NY
A baby girl, Alaina Rose, born Nov. 8, 2021 to Christin and Jason Heffner of Towanda
A baby girl, Savanna, born Nov. 10, 2021 to Alicia and Chad Every of Sayre
A baby boy, Brexley, born Nov. 10, 2021 to Kendall Krewson and Talon Bennett of Monroeton
A baby boy, Gavin Raymond, born Nov. 10, 2021 to Jenna and Robert Peterson Jr. of Ulster
A baby boy, Oakley Reed, born Nov. 11, 2021 to Kaitlyn Pitcher of Stevensville
A baby girl, Josephine Diane Rose, born Nov. 11, 2021 to Ashley Richlin and Hariand Franklin of Rome
A baby boy, Clewellyn Claude, born Nov. 13, 2021 to Katlyn Kovacs and Stephen Palmer of Sayre
A baby boy, Jidechukwu Leo, born Nov. 15, 2021 to Paschaline Mpoma-Okeke and Aloysius Okeke of Sayre
A baby girl, Nora Grace, born Nov. 15, 2021 to Stefiny and Shane Martin of Towanda
A baby girl, Brayden Eli, born Nov. 16, 2021 to Lindsey and Mickey Vail of Warren Center
A baby boy, Lincoln Avery, born Nov. 18, 2021 to Melissa Heslop and Kyle Spencer of Ithaca, NY
A baby boy, Wayne Parker, born Nov. 19, 2021 to Brooke Merritt and Tyler Campbell of Wyalusing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.