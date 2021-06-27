The following births have been announced by Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre:
A baby girl, Rosie Marie, born June 1, 2021 to Hannah Oslager and Cory Mott of Columbia Cross Roads
A baby boy, James Scott, born June 1, 2021 to Ashley and Brian Johnson of Sayre
A baby girl, Harper Kay, born June 1, 2021 to Alicia and Trevor Tompkins of Montrose
A baby boy, Jude Gray, born June 4, 2021 to Stephanie Boockoff and Derek Morris of Sayre
A baby boy, Kaden John, born June 5, 2021 to Amber Wolfe and Scotty Aubry of Columbia Cross Roads
A baby girl, Ensley Rayne, born June 8, 2021 to Danelle Wenck and Matt Crowningshield of Berkshire, NY
A baby boy, Sylas Robert, born June 9, 2021 to Casey Caldwell and Jean Mane of Wyalusing
A baby girl, Madison Rose, born June 10, 2021 to Kelly and Joshua Allen of Sayre
A baby girl, Elizabeth Anne, born June 12, 2021 to Rebekah and Issac Everson of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Deklan Stephen, born June 14, 2021 to Brooke Zurn and Devin Masters of Sayre
A baby boy, Lucas Robert Blair, born June 14, 2021 to Elizabeth Prentice and Raymond Cole Jr. of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Matthew Bryce Jr., born June 15, 2021 to Alexis Lamrix and Matthew Barrett of Gillett
A baby boy, Michael David, born June 15, 2021 to Cheyenne Jeffrey and Shanen Taylor of Athens
A baby girl, Ravyn Kay, born June 15, 2021 to Jasmine Reynolds of Athens
A baby girl, Gabriella Rose, born June 16, 2021 to Paula and Allen Umber of Athens
A baby boy, Hollis Benjamin Ash, born June 17, 2021 to Mandy and Courtney Wakely of Athens
