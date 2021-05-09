Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital announces recent births:

 

A baby boy, Lennon Ray, born April 26, 2021 to Tawni Whyte and Tyler Cordner of Monroeton

 

A baby girl, Vanessa Nicole, born April 26, 2021 to Brittany Shaffer and Brandon McDonough of Owego, NY

 

A baby girl, Hayslee Louise, born April 27, 2021 to Hannah and Derek Thorpe of Granville Summit

 

A baby girl, Harlow, born April 27, 2021 to Emily and Joshua Ferrario of Towanda

 

A baby girl, Paisleigh Marion, born April 28, 2021 to Kayla Belcher and Ryan Hunsinger of Towanda

 

A baby boy, Jayden, born May 2, 2021 to Stacey Bailey and Gage Vanderpool of Waverly, NY