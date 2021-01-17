The following births were announced by Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre:
A baby boy, Kaladen Richard, born Dec. 20, 2020 to Stacy Bellows and Matt Chamberlain of Canton.
A baby girl, Loren Lynn, born Dec. 21, 2020 to Danielle and Clifford Switzer of Barton, New York.
A baby girl, Cadence Elizabeth, born Dec. 22, 2020 to Maryalice and Vincent Drake of Gillett.
A baby boy, Henry David, born Dec. 23, 2020 to Mary Zuckero and Andrew Brown of Scranton.
A baby boy, Braxton Ray, Dec. 25, 2020 born to Amy and Nick Reynolds of Wyalusing.
A baby girl, Everleigh Jo, born Dec. 25, 2020 to Kiersten and Jon-Luc Packard of Gillett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.