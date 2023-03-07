TOWANDA — A local clergy member will oversee an upcoming time of prayer within a church in Towanda Borough.
On Thursday, March 9, Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton will preside over the Lenten Holy Hour at Saints Peter & Paul Church. Eucharistic Adoration will begin at 7 p.m.
The evening will consist of Solemn Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, followed by a period of silent, personal prayer and contemplation. Evening prayers will be offered with hymns, psalms and readings pertaining to the Eucharist. The Holy Hour concludes with Benediction, or the Blessing of the Faithful with the Eucharist.
Bishop Bambera will give a homily on the Eucharist, while regional clergy will also be in attendance. Pastor Joe Kuriapilly invites the public to the event to pray in the manner that is most fruitful for spirituality.
