SAYRE BOROUGH — Bishop Brothers Construction will be handling Sayre Borough’s summer paving project after the borough council accepted the company’s $268,750 bid last week.
The milling and paving work is expected to begin next month on 12 streets throughout the borough. Borough Manager Dave Jarrett noted that the original scope of work was reduced due to an anticipated shortfall in Local Service Tax revenue.
Work will take place on Bradford Street, between the intersections with North Elmer and North Lehigh avenues; Elk Street, between Harris and Sunset streets; Hayden Street, between Desmond Street and South Lehigh Avenue; Lewis Street, between Summit and Linden streets; Linden Street, between College Hill to 100 feet from Keystone Avenue; Peck Street, from Cayuta to Harris streets; North Wilbur Avenue spanning 427 feet from the Mohawk Street intersection; Plummer Street, from Linden to Elsbree streets; Pennsylvania Avenue, from Lockhart Street to Vista Drive; Summit Street, from Lewis to Center streets; South Thomas Avenue in the area of the Department of Public Works building; and South Wilbur Avenue, from Harrison Street to the borough line.
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said traffic will be delayed and, in some instances, detoured when necessary during the paving project.
The council also accepted paving and concrete flooring bids for the DPW Equipment Storage Building Project. JD Ward bid $56,272 to lay down the 7,500 square feet of concrete flooring, while Bishop Brothers will complete the 2,400 square feet of paving that will follow at $23,613.
The paving was bid out as both an alternate to the summer paving project and a stand-alone project, which Jarrett said was “to ensure the best possible price.”
“The borough saved approximately $21,610 by including the project in the street paving bid documents compared to being a stand-alone project,” Jarett added, while highlighting the stand-alone bid received by Lancaster Development for 445,223 that was ultimately rejected.
Jarrett noted that the concrete flooring will be completed by the end of this month, while the paving will be completed as Bishop Brothers works on the summer paving project.
In addition, Bishop Brothers was awarded the bid for paving improvements at the recycling center for $35,875.80, which will also be completed in conjunction with the summer street paving project and, like the DPW paving, was included as a bid alternate for that project. Ninety percent of the recycling center paving costs will be covered through grant funding.
Jarrett noted that recycling center paving could result in the center closing on a Monday or Wednesday evening.
