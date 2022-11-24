SAYRE — The Valley area will kick off the Christmas shopping season with a Black Friday event that seeks to benefit a local fire company.

The Black Friday Craft & Vendor Show will be held Friday at the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company located at 150 Herrick Ave in Sayre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

