SAYRE — The Valley area will kick off the Christmas shopping season with a Black Friday event that seeks to benefit a local fire company.
The Black Friday Craft & Vendor Show will be held Friday at the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company located at 150 Herrick Ave in Sayre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees will have the chance to buy a variety of products that could be a great Christmas gift for their loved ones this holiday season, according to Susan Webb, the show co-chair. There will be 50 vendors selling items such as jewelry, clothing and decorations.
“I think if everyone can come out and have a good time,” said Colby Holbert, the show co-chair. “Maybe pick up a Christmas present or two then it’s gonna be a good time.”
This is the first time that a craft show will be conducted at ATVFC on Black Friday, Webb stated. She hopes that the Black Friday show will become an annual event for years to come. Webb stated that the event has been a huge success already because spots for vendors filled up very quickly.
“This is where vendors and crafters can come to sell their products without owning a storefront,” she said. “So many people wanted to be part of this because people like to shop and I truly believe that everybody in Bradford County has something to sell.”
Breakfast and lunch will also be served during the festivities, along with free popcorn.
To get into the holiday spirit, organizers will play Christmas music and provide free gift wrapping for interested attendees. There will also be a Chinese auction with over 50 items
“For all of the crafters and vendors, part of their payment is an item for the Chinese auction that starts at 10 a.m. and the drawing for it starts at 2:30,” Webb said. “We look forward to seeing everyone on Black Friday.”
Proceeds from the show will go towards ATVFC and help fund the emergency services that it provides.
“We are to help with the fire company because there is no better cause,” Webb said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.