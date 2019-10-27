Crowds flooded Main Street in Towanda Saturday night to see princesses, clowns, firefighters and superheroes in the 92nd annual Towanda Halloween parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Be a Volunteer!!” in memory of the late Bill Manville.

