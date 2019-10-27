Crowds flooded Main Street in Towanda Saturday night to see princesses, clowns, firefighters and superheroes in the 92nd annual Towanda Halloween parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “Be a Volunteer!!” in memory of the late Bill Manville.
featured
Black Knights on parade
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Athens boys top Jersey Shore in overtime
- Athens girls top Mifflinburg
- Wellsboro boys advance in districts
- Canton edges CV; NEB, Athens also win
- PHOTOS: Fun and frights at Valley Halloween Parade
- PHOTOS: Halloween hustle
- SASD seeking donations for fitness center transformation
- CV rallies past Ott-Eldred to win season finale
Most Popular
Articles
- Brian L. Stein, 69
- Michael J. ‘Mike’ Benjamin Sr.
- Owego boy, sister victims from Sunday's fatal crash
- Troy tops Canton for first out right NTL title in 31 years
- Fire chars rear of home on Merrill Parkway
- Bernard E. 'Bernie' Spencer, 75
- Steven A. Miller, 72
- Joseph Patrick Brink, 42
- One dead in crash near Waverly
- Alexander J. Konyves
Images
Videos
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
Online Poll
Do you still dress up for Halloween?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.