Black Knights unite to support Towanda family after house fire

The Towanda community is rallying around one of their own as a local family of nine takes steps to overcome the loss of their home to a recent fire.
The fire began just before 8 p.m. on the second story of the Forrest/Johnson family’s home in Towanda Township on Jan. 21, and caused no casualties but left the structure with heavy damage due to fire, water and smoke.
A benefit is now being organized to help the family get back on their financial feet.
“I have known the family my whole life because they were my neighbors until I moved...they are the most loving and caring family. Material things aren’t the most important to them, they are very selfless people and have always been this way. They would help others before helping themselves,” stated benefit organizer Danielle Vanderpool Brown.
Vanderpool Brown explained that even though the benefit is still months away, the community has “been amazing” and “really stepped up” as people have donated items from clothing to free storage sheds and gift cards.
“I feel like they’re very deserving and I will help them anyway I can because I know if things were the other way around she would be one of the first ones by my side,” Vanderpool Brown said. “You don’t find many people like Maryellen (a member of the Forrest/Johnson family) anymore, she is a truly caring person with a huge heart.”
The benefit for the Forrest/Johnson family will be held on March 8 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Towanda Fire Hall.
A dinner of baked ziti, tossed salad, bread and a choice of dessert will be available for $7.50 per person or $30 for a family of five or more with children age five and under free. A 50/50 raffle, silent auction and baked goods sale will also be held.
