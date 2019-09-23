TROY — The Bradford County Heritage Association held its annual PA Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Alparon Park in Troy. This year’s event was the 24th year in a row that the BCHA has held a large gathering at the park in some form or another.
In years past the event charged admission to gain access to the antique exhibits, craft vendors, shows, and workshops across the park’s campus. This year, the BCHA decided to open their gates and not charge for admission, added a flea market, as well as condensing the event to a smaller area inside the park.
“We pulled everything back on our grounds,” said Debbie Bump, co-chair of the BCHA on Sunday. “That way you don’t have to walk as far.”
Also new this year was the organization providing almost all of the food at the event.
The offerings included barbecue chicken on Saturday, which turned into chicken sandwiches on Sunday, pulled pork, sloppy joes, hot dogs, nachos, macaroni salad, applesauce and baked beans — which sold out before the end of the event.
The organization hopes that the revenue lost from admission would be recuperated in concessions. Bump said that while there is no way to tell exactly how many people attended the two-day event without gate receipts, she estimated that the attendance was as high as years prior, which went up to 4,000 people in attendance.
Bump said that the event was more kid-friendly this year as well.
Usually the event has kids activities, but geared towards learning a skill. This year they had the same skill workshops, as well as bonus kids’ activities like the milking of Bessie the cow, stuffing scarecrows, corn activities, needle in the haystack and painting and chucking pumpkins. Another big hit with the younger ones was the live snake tent.
Besides the new activities, classics that one would come to expect from the PA Heritage Festival were on display, like Civil War reenactments, wood working, blacksmithing, craft making, square dancing and more.
