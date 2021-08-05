BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 was selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Science Education Leaders (PennSEL) Network, a cohort representing 19 regions across Pennsylvania with the goal of improving science teaching and learning for all students. The multi-year effort was launched by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and NextGenScience in June 2021.
The PennSEL Network builds upon a larger strategy to strengthen STEM education by investing in and increasing access to STEM learning experiences for educators and students. In September 2019, the State Board of Education charged PDE with beginning the process of updating Pennsylvania’s science, technology, environment, ecology, and engineering standards for the first time in approximately 20 years. The PennSEL Network will support science network teams to lead the transition of these new standards in their communities. Funders of the PennSEL Network include Arconic Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Grable Foundation.
“We always look for opportunities to have our region represented at the state level,” said Rebecca Gibboney, coordinator of professional learning at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17. “Having a local science leadership team ensures that our collective voice will be included in developing solutions for the future of science education in Pennsylvania.”
Six local educators will work on a team of over 120 participants from Intermediate Units, community, district, and school-based science leaders to develop a common strategy for improving local systems of science teaching and learning. Regional demonstration sites will be used to generate tools, resources, and processes that can be shared with school leaders and educators across the state to spotlight innovations that are improving science teaching and learning.
The participating team from BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 includes:
- Joel Spinney, principal of academic affairs, Towanda Area School District
- Dr. Laura Osenbach, curriculum coordinator, Northeast Bradford School District
- Suzanne Foresman, supervisor of curriculum and instruction, Loyalsock Township School District
- Jennifer Kuzio, clinical supervisor, Lycoming College Education Department
- Julie Weaver, educational consultant, Southern Tioga School District
- Sarah Puderbach, seventh grade science teacher, Loyalsock Township School District
“When educators from the school, district, regional, and state level work together toward a common vision for science education, it makes a huge difference in creating meaningful and inclusive science experiences for students,” said Vanessa Wolbrink, associate director of NextGenScience. “Given events of the past year, it’s more important than ever that all students are empowered to think of science as something that helps them address issues that affect their lives and communities.”
BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 is an educational service agency serving 19 public schools, two career centers and 12 non-public schools across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties. For more information on BLaST IU 17 and the many programs and services offered, visit www.IU17.org.
