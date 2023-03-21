WILLIAMSPORT — BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 hosted its annual Postsecondary Transition Conference on Wednesday, March 8 at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Over 325 participants from 18 local school districts connected with educational institutions, industry professionals, and community agencies to gain insight and obtain support for their individual plans as students prepare for the transition from high school into adulthood.

Postsecondary transition is a special education term used when students, families, community agencies, and school districts work together to set realistic goals for students’ futures.