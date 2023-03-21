WILLIAMSPORT — BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 hosted its annual Postsecondary Transition Conference on Wednesday, March 8 at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Over 325 participants from 18 local school districts connected with educational institutions, industry professionals, and community agencies to gain insight and obtain support for their individual plans as students prepare for the transition from high school into adulthood.
Postsecondary transition is a special education term used when students, families, community agencies, and school districts work together to set realistic goals for students’ futures.
“Uncertainty can surround a student as their graduation nears. Postsecondary Transition is the most important part of their Special Education program, and our Conference helps ensure everyone in attendance has the opportunity to explore various options for what comes next,” said Jeffrey Pelly, Transition Consultant for BLaST IU 17. “Some will go on for further education or training, others may go straight into the workforce, and there will also be students who choose to engage in community activities as adults. IU17 is extremely fortunate to continue our partnership with Penn College as we help students during this crucial part of their school-age programming.”
In the morning, the conference provided breakout sessions in three key areas of adult life: education and training, employment, and independent living. In addition, the conference set up a vendor space with 26 community agencies specializing in supporting individuals with disabilities.
“The conference provided a centralized location for students and families to attend, having access to agencies that offered various services, resources, and opportunities. The conference would not have been possible without the collaboration of members from our community and our partnership with BLaST IU17,” explained Dawn Dickey, Director of Disability and Access Resources at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
After lunch, athlete and musician Anthony Ferraro, who is blind, was welcomed by students as he spoke on the importance of setting expectations for oneself. “My goals were super high, and some I didn’t achieve, but I trusted myself to enjoy the journey along the way.”
Ferraro, a Judo martial artist, is training to represent America in the 2024 Paralympic games set for Paris. Ending on the positive statement, “The only disability is a bad attitude,” Ferraro was met with a rousing ovation. As participants lined up to greet him after the presentation, a student from Montoursville High School said, “I needed to hear this today, Anthony; now I can keep going!”
An educational service agency serving 19 public schools, two career centers, and 12 non-public schools across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties, BLaST Intermediate Unit 17’s everyday vision is to transform lives and communities through educational services. For more information on BLaST IU 17 and the many programs and services, visit www.iu17.org.
