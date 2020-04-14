TOWANDA — Healthcare workers are on the front lines of this war against COVID-19. And people around the world are paying tribute with such things as applause, signs and lights ... like Frank and Marlene Niemiec in Towanda.
For about a week now, as night falls, the couple’s stately Bridge Street home is bathed in blue — a color associated with health and healing.
Also glowing from the side porch is a red, white and blue American flag.
Frank said his wife, Marlene, got the idea from a building in Chicago she saw on the news, all lit up in blue. Family friend Susan Webb endorsed the idea and Don Spencer got to work to pull it all together.
The result will “make you feel good for a minute or two,” Frank hopes.
The blue lights are to honor the healthcare workers. “They’re so vital. God bless them,” Frank said.
The flag, he added, is because “we’re all Americans. We’re all in this together. We’re going to get through this. And we’re going to be OK.”
