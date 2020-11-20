Blue Moon Run raises nearly $3000 for Kids Can't Fight Cancer Alone

Troy Rotary Club presented Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone with nearly $3,000 Thursday after a knight, a chicken, an M&M and other odd characters raced to raise the money on Halloween night.
The Building No 9 Big Pond Blue Moon Run presented by the Troy Rotary Club brought costumed competitors together on Oct. 31 for a traditional midnight run that generated both fun and funds for the community.
Troy Rotary Club member Matt Geer explained that the rotary hosts a Big Pond Blue Moon Run, which was sponsored this year by Building No 9 Grille, “every time there’s a blue moon” as a fundraiser for a different local charity.
Geer stated that 2020’s blue moon race, which happened to fall on Halloween night, saw a “great turn out” with 104 runners, on par with former year’s participation numbers, and brought in $2,900, the most the event has ever raise, for Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone.
“It’s fun, it’s fun to do and any time you can raise money for a local charity that’s helping local people, I think that’s the idea of Rotary is to be local and help local things,” Geer said. “And Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone is the perfect charity to give to.”
Scarlett Eccker, a young survivor of childhood cancer, represented Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone during the Thursday Troy Rotary meeting.
Eccker was three when she was diagnosed with cancer in her skull and has been cancer free for over two years now after receiving chemo and radiation treatment.
“Kids who have cancer don’t need to feel scared even though it’s a very scary thing...it’s nice to know that there’s people there to help you,” Scarlett’s mom Karissa Eccker helped Scarlett share.
