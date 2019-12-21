Blue Santa brings another year of holiday help to local families

Operation Blue Santa will be making a difference for 33 local children this year.
On Friday, Towanda Borough police officers John Hennessy and Bryan Bellows, along with Hennessy’s wife Shannon and sons Rian, Brody, and Aidan, distributed gifts to 16 families from the Towanda Fire Department.
“It’s amazing to be able to help and see the joy on people’s faces,” said Hennessy, who organizes the Christmas donation drive and was clad in a blue Santa outfit. “It’s also amazing to see the joy on the people who donate and help.”
The presents included bicycles, ice skates, sleds, clothes, boots, gloves, and hats, which were brought in through a few different ways. Some were purchased using monetary donations provided by the Towanda Rotary Club, Towanda Area School District, Kellogg Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, American Legion Post 42, and several individuals, while others came from toy donations or those who sponsored a child with a Blue Santa tag, such as CA Thrush Insurance and Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit.
Now in its third year, Hennessy said Operation Blue Santa is becoming more visible in the community, with businesses and organizations looking to help – and even individuals in need – now directly reaching out to the program unlike before. Hennessy credited a new Operation Blue Santa Facebook page with helping promote the effort.
“The community has been a huge help,” he explained, adding, “It’s not just me, it’s not just our helpers, it’s the people who help us as well. We couldn’t do it without everybody.”
