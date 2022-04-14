Board retreat helps United Way of Bradford County

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The United Way of Bradford County recently met at the Hatch House in Towanda to complete a team building/strategy retreat to further develop the organization’s vision for the future. Major topics included 2023 campaign structure, forming a committee for United Way’s 45th anniversary, board development and leadership, including youth leaders, and capturing new revenue streams.
Attending were Stacee Harer, board chairwoman; Lindsey Bliss, secretary; Constance Spaulding, Allocations Committee; Jody Place, Golf Tournament chairwoman, Todd Boyles, regional leader; Irene Radigan, regional leader; David Burch, computer master; Mac MacIntire, facilitator; Joan Smith-Reese and Kim Chebalo, staff and volunteer.
Smith-Reese, the executive director, stated how rewarding it is to have a board of directors so committed to Bradford County. The campaign is focused 100% on supporting agencies as they provide care and service to residents of the county and retreats like this give those within the United Way of Bradford County a better understanding of needs and make us stronger.
United Way of Bradford County’s vision is to improve the lives of the people of Bradford County by efficiently raising and allocating funds for programs that meet community needs. Their mission is to annually collect and distribute funds to member agencies, while raising awareness of community needs and services provided by these agencies, enabling our community partners to focus resources on helping people.
