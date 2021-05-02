Body slams for BOO, Inc.

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Entertainers with Northern Tier Wrestling slammed each other and played it up a sold out crowd Saturday afternoon as part of a fundraising event for BOO (Building Outreach Opportunities), Inc. on the grounds of the Wysox Haunted House.
According to BOO’s Executive Director Mary Sturdevant, Northern Tier Wrestling had been looking for a non-profit to support and, having worked with the organization back in October, reached out to partner with the organization again.
“They have some pretty dynamic characters that really engage with the crowd and they’re committed to supporting our communities as well, and that just attracts people,” Sturdevant said. “They’re just a lot of fun.”
According to BOO, Inc.’s website, the non-profit strives to end homelessness in Bradford County while also supporting other community organizations and promoting community mindedness and volunteerism. The organization also welcomes the community for the Wysox Haunted House and Halloween for Hunger each year.
Sturdevant said they were happy to be able to hold the event outside Saturday, although were prepared for the weather if needed.
BOO, Inc will have a yard sale and flea market from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24, with reservation forms available at booinc.org for those interested in taking part. After the event, the organization will team with with the Springhill Center for Recreation and Education for an outdoor showing of the newest “Dr. Doolittle” movie to benefit both organizations.
BOO, Inc. is currently looking for volunteers to help out with its haunted house and Halloween for Hunger to benefit local food pantries. A volunteer recruitment party will be held on the Wysox Haunted House grounds, 22537 Route 187, from noon to 2 p.m. on June 13.
“We’ll have pizza, soda and water, and anyone who wants to learn more about us can come,” she said.
RSVPs are preferred by calling or texting (570) 485-4472.
“There’s a lot of opportunities to volunteer – acting is one of them, but also set design, marketing, security, raffle tickets, the whole nine yards,” Sturdevant said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.