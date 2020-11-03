BOO, Inc. brings in nearly 1,000 pounds of donations for needy, pets

Nearly 1,000 pounds in donations of non-perishable food, pet care items, and winter wear items were collected over the month of October, nearly doubling last year’s collection count from the Halloween for Hunger food drive.
“Many people stopped just to visit the vendors and drop off donations,” said Mary Sturdevant, executive director of Building Outreach Opportunities (BOO), Inc. which organized the drive and the Wysox Haunted House. “The outpouring of community support was absolutely amazing!”
Food items will be donated to TACO Food Pantry and CHOP, with pet care items being donated to You Too Animal Rescue. Winter wear items will be distributed to the needy in the area through local human service agencies.
This year’s event would not have been possible without the support of our local businesses, community members, patrons, and volunteers, according to Sturdevant. Over 50 volunteers worked together to design and build sets, plan skits, and prepare the grounds for this year’s event in just over four weeks, something that usually starts in May.
BOO, Inc., the new non-profit that is now hosting the Wysox Haunted House, plans to offer other free and low cost community events next year in addition to the Fall Festival and Wysox Haunted House, including an Easter egg hunt, community yard sale, and an extra special indoor Christmas village event.
Anyone interested in volunteering for these or other events may visit www.BOOinc.org for more information or to complete an application.
