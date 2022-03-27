WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Multiple families had some spring fun with an Easter egg hunt presented by a Wysox nonprofit on Saturday.
The Second Annual Easter Festival and Craft Fair was held by Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. at their Wysox facility known for their haunted houses during the Halloween season. The free Easter egg hunt was for the entire community from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Organizers even dressed up as colorful characters that included the Easter Bunny, Bigfoot and Mario from the Super Mario video games.
Kids and their parents had their bags ready as they searched for eggs filled with prizes at the event, which was open to kids of all ages and adults with disabilities. Most of the eggs were scattered inside BOO, Inc.’s building due to the slightly rainy conditions in the morning. Inside the facility, people could find vendors selling crafts decorated for the Easter season like signs and knittings.
Over 1,000 kids were at the event by the end of the day, according to Mary Sturdevant, BOO, Inc.’s executive director. Although it started off slow, things started to pick up around mid-day as the sun came out and brought nicer weather.
“The idea is to bring the community together and have some fun,” she said.
The first annual Easter event started last year as a way to have a community event while still being socially distant during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“People loved it so much that we decided to do it every year now on the last Saturday in March,” she said.
