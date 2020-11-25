BOO, inc. donates proceeds to Child Hunger Outreach Partners

Building Outreach Opportunities, inc donated a portion of the proceeds collected from the Wysox Haunted House to the Child Hunger Outreach Partners in their Towanda/Wysox location on Tuesday afternoon.
“It will allow us to make three thousand take-home bags of food for the week,” said Danielle Ruhf, executive director of CHOP.
She added that the donation will be used locally to benefit the children of Bradford County.
According to Ruhf, the local CHOP location serves every school district in Bradford, Tioga, Wyoming, and Sullivan counties. She said that school-aged children only have to fill out an application, and since there are no income guidelines, it’s essentially a permission slip that gives CHOP permission to deliver the food.
“They get a bag of food every week,” Ruhf said, “They’ll get two dinners, two breakfasts, two fruits and five to ten healthy snacks.”
She said that the company was new in 2019 and has since taken off with locations in 10 states and serves 112,000 hungry kids every weekend.
Mary Sturdevant, executive director of BOO, inc., said that she has chosen CHOP as their long-term beneficiary partner for at least the next five years while benefiting other local nonprofits as well.
BOO, inc. also recently donated funds to the Wysox Fire Company and sponsored four foster children through the Bradford County Children and Youth Services “Christmas is for Kids” program, according to Sturdevant.
She noted that the charities BOO, inc. will donate to in the future will be determined by requests and needs that they receive, and that they always dedicate a percentage of their yearly budget to donations.
“Our mission is to promote community-mindedness, altruism and volunteerism through fundraising, sponsorship training, event planning and development,” Sturdevant said.
They both thanked the community for its support for keeping their companies going.
Sturdevant also credited this year’s 52 haunted house volunteers and encouraged anyone who is interested in volunteering for upcoming community events to visit the BOO, inc. website at https://booinc.org/.
