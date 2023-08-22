WYALUSING — Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. held the Second Annual Austin Cook Memorial Run on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Participants travelled to five stops in four counties that included Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Sullivan counties. Riders drove 90.6 miles on a route that started and ended at the Marie Antoinette Overlook in Wyalusing.
This was the first year that the annual event was held as a poker run. At each stop, participants received a playing card. The driver with the best hand at the end of the ride won a 50/50 split of the entrance fees. The winner of the best poker hand was Tim Colegrove. He donated his winnings back to the fundraiser. Paula Farner was the winner of the 50/50 drawing.
Attendees voted on their favorite vehicles during the festivities. Towanda resident Chip Rogers won Best in Show for his blue 1934 Ford. He won a $200 gift certificate for auto detailing donated by Corbett Motors. Second place went to Kingston resident John Noviski for his custom green chopper.
There was also a basket raffle, music from EMC Entertainment Breakfast & lunch were catered by the Marie Antoinette Inn. A donation from Dandy Mini Marts allowed organizers to offer a free gift card drawing at each stop. Claverack REC & Revolution Broadband also donated funds for t-shirts distributed to participants.
“Many thanks to our sponsors, individuals and businesses that donated items for the basket raffle, and volunteers who helped make this happen,” BOO, Inc. said. “The funds raised will be able to help individuals with things such as haircuts, gas to get to and from work until they earn their first paycheck, and other needs as they work to get financially stable.”
BOO, Inc. is already preparing for its next event, the Fall Festival on Oct. 7. The event will feature activities, vendors, a handicap accessible and a sensory-friendly haunted house for kids and adults to trick-or-treat inside.
For more information about BOO, Inc. and its upcoming events, visit its website at www.booinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.