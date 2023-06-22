WYSOX — A Wysox-based nonprofit known for hosting diverse community events is gearing up for more activities that the public can participate in.
BOO, Inc. is already gearing up for a paranormal-themed event at its Wysox Haunted House building in late summer.
The nonprofit will host REAP Investigations’ paranormal experience inside the Wysox facility for interested attendees. The Haunted House building is the former Sheffield Creamery.
The event will be similar to the paranormal Investigation inside the Keystone Theatre that was held on Feb. 25.
REAP Investigations conducts events related to “possible paranormal activity and the legends of hauntings in northeastern Pennsylvania and across the country,” according to its website.
“No tricks, no gimmicks, no actors. This is the real deal,” Sturdevant enticed. “Individuals can arrive and explore with REAP to see what paranormal experiences they might have.”
BOO, Inc. is busy making 2023 an action-packed year for the local community. The nonprofit is also organizing the Austin Cook Memorial Poker Run scheduled for Aug. 19. The roughly 100-mile route for road legal vehicles will start and end at the Marie Antoinette Overlook in Wyalusing with a departure at 11 a.m. Breakfast and registration will occur beforehand from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Those who pre-register before July 15 get a free t-shirt, while the first 25 registrants get a free can koozie. Drivers will travel to five stops and receive a playing card at each one. The driver with the best hand at the end of the ride wins a 50/50 split of the entrance fees. Proceeds will benefit the Austin Cook Homeless Contingency Fund.
“We love being a part of this community,” Sturdevant expressed. “We love the support that we have.”
For more information, go to BOO, Inc.’s website at www.BOOinc.org. People can also text or call (570) 485-4472.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
