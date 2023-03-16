BOO, Inc. prepares for upcoming Easter Festival

Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. will hold its annual Easter Festival at 22541 Rt. 187 on March 25. Pictured are costumed participants and visitors of the event in 2022.

 Review File Photo

WYSOX — A nonprofit is gearing up for its annual event in Wysox that offers Easter-themed fun to the community.

Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. will hold its annual Easter Festival at 22541 Rt. 187 on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will consist of free admission and parking.

