BOO, Inc. prepares for upcoming Easter Festival

WYSOX — A nonprofit is gearing up for its annual event in Wysox that offers Easter-themed fun to the community.
Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. will hold its annual Easter Festival at 22541 Rt. 187 on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will consist of free admission and parking.
“We are so excited and we have a lot of new fun things this year,” said Mary Sturdevant, BOO, Inc.’s volunteer executive director.
A rolling Easter egg hunt will be held throughout the day for all ages and ability levels, Sturdevant stated. Participants need to report to the pavilion to register and receive a copy of the rules. She said the event will be held rain or shine, but would be moved indoors if necessary.
The Easter bunny will be on site for people to meet and take photos with. The event will feature a craft show, bounce house and games, such as dime pitch and fish pond. Around 25 vendors and exhibitors, including nonprofits, will bring their own activities.
“We have a tremendous number of community organizations making this possible through their donation of gifts or items to be used as prizes or candy,” Sturdevant said.
Two bicycles for a boy and girl will be donated by The Angry Burrito in Sayre. The bicycles will be given away in a free drawing. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office will donate helmets to go with the bicycles.
A new feature at this year’s event will be the presence of Deep Roots Hard Cider on the grounds, Sturdevant noted.
Animals, such as baby lambs and goats, will be present for kids and adults to visit with.
“To increase awareness about inclusiveness, we are also going to have some special needs animals there with their helpers as well,” Sturdevant said.
Specifically, people will have the chance to visit a blind cat that has his own cat who helps him. There will also be a cat with three legs.
A speaker will discuss inclusiveness and accepting of individuals from all ability levels, Sturdevant stated. She expressed that it’s very important to make sure all community members feel included in these types of events. The format of the rolling egg hunt makes it more accessible to all people.
“The egg hunt in this format was started because of an experience we had with my grandson who has autism,” Sturdevant said. “He was nonverbal until age 4 and when he was little, he went to participate in a traditional type of egg hunt. If it wasn’t for the kindness of another child who was participating, he wouldn’t have gotten any eggs at all. We felt that there really needed to be something more inclusive.”
Sturdevant appreciates the support from community members and local businesses. She also hopes for a good turnout.
“It’s very exciting to have so many people see the value of this and support it,” she said.
