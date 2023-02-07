BOO, Inc. presents platinum sponsor plaque

Bishops Fulltime Portable Restrooms received a platinum sponsor plaque from Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. for the 2023 year.

 Photo Provided

Bishops Fulltime Portable Restrooms received recognition in the form of a plaque from Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. (BOO, Inc.) for reaching platinum level sponsorship for the 2023 year.

“Bishop’s has been a supporter of our organization since day one,” reports volunteer executive director Mary Sturdevant.