BOO, Inc. presents platinum sponsor plaque

Bishops Fulltime Portable Restrooms received recognition in the form of a plaque from Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. (BOO, Inc.) for reaching platinum level sponsorship for the 2023 year.
“Bishop’s has been a supporter of our organization since day one,” reports volunteer executive director Mary Sturdevant.
This year they took their sponsorship to the next level by donating a handicap accessible portable restroom year-round, which is going to save the organization an estimated $1,700 per year. In addition, they will be collecting donations of individually wrapped candies and other prizes at their Ulster store for BOO, Inc.’s upcoming Easter event.
BOO, Inc. has not been untouched by rising costs post-COVID. It’s sponsorships like this that make it possible for the organization to cover operating costs and keep community events free or low-cost, said volunteer treasurer Steve Vogel.
BOO, Inc has several gold, silver and bronze level sponsors listed on their website to recognize them for their support. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring a project or the organization as a whole may visit www.BOOinc.org, or contact the executive director at (570) 485-4472.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.