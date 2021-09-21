BOO Inc. ready for fall fun

WYSOX – Volunteers for this year’s Wysox Haunted House gathered for a meeting on Sunday under the pavilion behind the haunted house.
Opening weekend will be Oct. 1 and 2, which will be a kids weekend that Building Outreach Opportunities Inc. Executive Director Mary Sturdevant referred to as a “not-so-haunted house.”
“Strobes are off, lights are on, noises aren’t as loud, it’s not scary,” Sturdevant said. “A lot of the actors will come in a costume that’s not even a scary costume, like the one will come as Spiderman this year.”
The opening weekend will also feature trick-or-treating for the children, as well as carnival games and a petting zoo. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume for the opening weekend.
Every weekend will feature vendors selling food and other wares, as well as a a basket raffle with drawing taking place on Oct. 31.
With a history of Halloween festivities that goes back to the ‘90s, when the first haunted hayride was held to benefit the fire department and EMS, Sturdevant noted how the Wysox Haunted House evolved to be a local staple.
According to Sturdevant, many of the former EMS Corps social committee volunteers formed BOO Inc. as a way to “keep the haunted house going.”
Last Halloween was the first year the fundraiser was run under the BOO Inc. organization, with proceeds benefiting Child Hunger Outreach Partners, the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company, and the sponsorship of four foster children.
This year will also benefit CHOP, under a five-year partnership commitment between the food pantry and BOO Inc.
“The amount is going to vary based on what comes in and what else we do,” said Sturdevant.
Proceeds from the haunted house have certainly grown over the years, which Sturdevant has seen first-hand.
“This little fundraiser did about $1,200 I guess when I first started volunteering for it under the ambulance corp. (in 2011),” Sturdevant said. “Last year we brought in just under $12,000.”
taking place concurrently with the haunted house will be the seventh annual Halloween for hunger food drive, with attendees encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.
“Last year we brought in just under 1,000 pounds of food,” Sturdevant said.
Other upcoming events for BOO Inc. include Kong’s Last Stand, a live pro wrestling event on Oct. 2, and a Christmas light display that is currently being organized. To stay up-to-date on all BOO Inc. event, find Building Outreach Opportunities on Facebook or visit www.booinc.org.
Anyone interested in volunteering can also find information on how to do so on their website.
Sturdevant noted that while it’s important that the event raise enough money to at least cover operating costs, she’s more concerned with the effect it has on the community.
“Our mission is bringing the community together,” said Sturdevant. “I’m more interested in getting people here and having positive (influence).”
