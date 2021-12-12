WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A local nonprofit known for bringing seasonal scares has ushered in their first event for holiday cheers this year.
On Saturday, Building Outreach Opportunities (BOO), Inc. launched their first Christmas event called the Hall of Lights at the Route 187 facility where they conduct their annual Wysox Haunted House events.
Families were invited into the building to explore various rooms covered in holiday decorations, lights and Christmas trees as seasonal music played.
People eventually made their way to a room where kids could sit on Santa Claus’ lap and receive a sleigh bell and stockings filled with gifts.
“We decided to bring some Christmas spirit to the region and have kids show up with free admission,” said Mary Sturdevant, the volunteer executive director for BOO, Inc.
The organization is collecting donations for the Kids for Christmas Fund, which sponsors foster children every year for Christmas and covers the cost of gifts for the kids, she said.
“We are excited about this first annual event and want to build on this every year,” said Sturdevant.
BOO, Inc.’s next upcoming event will be their Easter egg hunt on the last Saturday in March from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.