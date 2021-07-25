BOO Inc. yard sale and flee market brings local community together

WYSOX — The valley community took advantage of the nice weekend weather and showed up in full force at the Building Outreach Opportunities Inc. community yard sale and flee market on Saturday in Wysox.
BOO Inc. is a non-profit organization comprised of over 60 volunteers that assists in fundraisers and advertising in the community. The two biggest events BOO Inc. hosts are the annual halloween haunted house and wrestling events that take place periodically throughout the year.
Local volunteer Linda Vargason was in charge of overseeing the yard sale and flee market on Saturday. Vargason spoke about the partnership with the Child Hunger Outreach Partners and how some of the proceeds went to helping their cause in providing food to those in the community who need it most.
Vargason said that the pandemic did not have too much of an impact on operations. BOO Inc. successfully hosted the usual halloween events this past year and most recently held a wrestling event in April that was a success.
Barring any further restrictions, Vargason expects the upcoming haunted house and wrestling event in October to go smoothly just like the yard sale and flee market did.
“The people in the community needed to get out and they had a blast this past October at the haunted house and we were able to provide everyone including the actors wore masks,” Vargason said. “Parents and kids were so happy to get out and we were really impressed with the turnout.”
BOO Inc. transformed the haunted house into a space vendors used and utilized the surrounding outdoor area for more vendors. The night concluded with a pop-up drive in movie showing of “Doctor Doolittle.” Vargason was pleased with the community response to the event.
“This gives people an opportunity to get out and do stuff without having to leave the area,” Vargason said. “What impressed the most was how we only had six vendors this morning at 7 a.m. yet there was still a line of cars with people attending the event.”
