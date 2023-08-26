‘Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin wrote that a reader lives a thousand lives before they die, while a person who never reads lives only one.
It was in that spirit that the organizers of Friday’s book giveaway set about their task.
This year’s event at the Manley-Bohlayer-Sechrist farm in East Canton was the second such giveaway, after it proved to be popular among area families last year, according to organizer Angie Sechrist.
“We gave away about 200 books last year so that’s 200 kids that came, then the parents with the kids brought that number up close to 1000,” she recalls of last year’s event.
This year’s two-day giveaway started off a little slower, as area kids were attending their first week of school. Sechrist said she expects a larger crowd Saturday, when school is out. Still, plenty of families brought children to the giveaway on the opening day this year.
“We got a fair amount of homeschool and preschool kids here today,” said Amy Bellows, “We set the dates before getting the school calendar but we figured we’d go on with it anyway.”
The giveaway will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event took place in the historic village on the Manley-Bohlayer farm premises. Most of the actual books were on display in the historic schoolhouse, while the old community hall across the way hosted chairs where former Canton teacher Ruth Morse hosted story time.
Every child who attended could take a book home with them. There were also books geared toward older audiences that could be taken.
“We try to only have books that are new or like new,” Sechrist explained.
Organizers of the book giveaway had spent the last year receiving donations and attending yard sales to purchase good-condition books.
“Some people would buy new books just to give them to us,” Sechrist recalled.
Any child that came could also enter themselves into a raffle to win a reading quilt.
Outside of the book buildings, other events were going on. Down in the old corn crib were small goats that visitors could pet and potentially purchase.
New this year were other attractions. Local Amish cooks and bakers had fresh food and baked goods for sale, and the old blacksmith shop hosted an antique dealer plying wares. Homemade quilts, sweatshirts, and warm-weather gear was also on sale in a nearby building.
Perhaps most popular among the younger visitors, Fairview Farms operated an ice cream trailer on the grounds.
While the giveaways and fun activities brought joy to the visitors, the idea for it came from sorrow. One shelf in the schoolhouse bore the label “Derrike’s books”, in honor of Derrike Bellows, formerly of Canton.
Derrike was the son of Amy and Randy Bellows, and was described as an avid reader. He lost his life at just 28 years old. According to Sechrist, the idea to give books to local children was thought of as a tribute to him.
“We want to bring good things out of tragedy, and try and spread mental health awareness,” Sechrist said.
Books Derrike had owned were marked with a special sticker, the genre’s spanning from legal thrillers to modern fantasy to Star Wars.
Organizers hoped they and all the other books that would leave the walls of the buildings would bring joy to the children of the area and encourage reading, honoring Derrike the best they knew how.
