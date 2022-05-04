TOWNDA BOROUGH — Extra safety measures may be taken on Merrill Parkway due to speeding concerns and pedestrians’ well being.
Borough Manager Lauren Egleston stated that a concerned citizen called her about safety at the crosswalks on Merrill Parkway during the borough council meeting Monday. The citizen was concerned about the number of people who speed on the parkway, which is hazardous to pedestrians.
“Since I have been manager, there was one woman who was hit on Merrill Parkway in the early morning when it was foggy and a driver was speeding,” said Egleston. “I think it would be advantageous of us to get something at those crosswalks.”
She proposed either a caution sign at the crosswalks or pedestrian crossing signs.
Chief Randy Epler stated that Towanda Borough police restarted speeding enforcement on the parkway to ensure safety. For the past few years, the state recommended lessening random traffic stops for speeding during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit exposure, he noted.
The borough’s parking committee will look over options and will update the public on any developments.
