TROY — Approximately 2,000 busy bees, Minnie Mouses, cowboys, superheroes and more gathered in Troy on Wednesday for a night of costumes, free candy, carnival games and cheer at Victory Church’s annual Hallelujah Night.
Now in its 14th year, Hallelujah Night has become one of Bradford County’s largest fall carnivals with inflatable slides and bounce houses, tons of candy, dozens of games, horse and wagon rides and food all free of charge to the community.
Hallelujah Night began as a “Christ Centered Halloween alternative” that took place during Troy’s trick-or-treating when the church was located on Fenner Avenue, told Pastor Josh Payne, and has continued to grow as one of the church’s largest outreaches.
Hallelujah Night has now been moved earlier in October in hopes for better weather to accommodate the event, which takes place both inside and outside the church, and to coincide with the peak of fall foliage.
“Hallelujah Night is an essential part of the annual calendar at Victory. We devote the entire night to creating a safe over-the-top experience where kids can come and have an absolute blast,” said Payne. “We want to overcome the perception that church is dead, boring, and lifeless. Hallelujah means praise the Lord. We show, not only the kids, but our community that living our lives to lift Jesus high is fun and exciting. All the activities begin with a 20 minute mini-service where everyone hears how much God loves them and discovers they were created for an amazing purpose.”
Payne stated that Hallelujah Night is another way for the church to better the lives of residents in Bradford County, a goal they strive to achieve in many ways.
“Serving the needs of others has always been the mission of the church. Jesus said He came to serve others not to be served,” said Payne. “As his followers engaging our community in practical, life-giving ways that bless others is what it’s all about. We constantly look for creative ways to engage our community in a way that improves the lives of others where we live, work, and play everyday. For us living for Christ should mean improvement not only in our lives but in the lives of those closest to us. We are blessed to be a blessing.”
