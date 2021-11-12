Bouse Farm receives Century Farm recognition

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 100-year-old farm was given high honors and recognition by state and county officials on Thursday.
The Happy Mountain Bouse Farm was declared a Pennsylvania Century Farm by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Many Bouse family members that included Rose Bouse and her nephews Joey and Brian Ackley gathered together to receive honorary citations from state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Bradford County Commissioner John Sullivan.
Rose said that her grandfather Leo purchased the property in February 1920 that originally had 80 acres.
Leo managed the farm until he passed away in 1952 and his son Ralph succeeded him and added to the farm over the years to make it into a 430-acre dairy farm.
“It’s such an honor to know that this is still a working farm that’s still in the family, so it’s very special,” said Rose.
The whole family still owns it, while Brian leases it to sell organic hay to an organic dairy neighbor and he also raises pigs and use to have beef cattle and chickens.
Brian Ackley said that it’s good to see the farm with the same family after 100 years and it’s a tradition worth preserving.
Joey Ackley said that the farm’s longevity is a testament to his great-grandfather, grandfather and everyone else in the family for carrying on the legacy.
He also said that the farm partners with the Wounded Warrior Project to have veterans hunt on their property as an appreciation for their service.
