CANTON — Fans of David Bowie will have the opportunity to see him live in concert… sort of. That’s because the Rialto Theatre in Canton has announced they will be showing, for one night only, a screening of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture.
The film is a documentary centered around David Bowie and his band the Spiders from Mars performing a surprise last show promoting their album Ziggy Stardust.
According to Rialto Manager Bridget Callahan, the album was a sort of breakout for Bowie among listeners, in particular American audiences.
“He was thought of almost as a folk musician, but he didn’t sound like a folk singer,” she explained.
Stardust is Bowie’s fifth studio album and is a standout among his other works. Described as glam rock and punk rock, it channels Bowie’s interests in dance, cabaret, and science fiction. The single “Starman” anchors the album as it tells a sci-fi story about a character named Ziggy Stardust: a persona which Bowie adopted for the album’s promotional tour.
Callahan proclaimed it to be one of Bowie’s most memorable albums.
“You might not always remember all his albums but when you say ‘Ziggy Stardust’ everyone knows that’s David Bowie,” she said.
Being a lifelong Bowie fan herself, Callahan was incredibly excited when the Rialto was able to acquire the film for a screening on July 30. She said the film could only be showed in theaters in the month of July, with July 3 being the 50th anniversary of the last show of the Ziggy Stardust tour and the night Bowie retired the stage persona.
While Bowie is the headliner of the album and film, Callahan notes that other celebrated musicians like Jeff Beck and Lou Reed make appearances in the 90 minute film.
This is the Rialto’s first foray into concert films, a kind of performance Callahan hopes to bring more of to Canton.
“You can see stuff like this on your computer or you’re phone, but in a theater setting with a 245 inch screen and 100 other people in the stands, it makes you feel like you’re really there,” she claimed.
Callahan is hoping a successful showing of Ziggy Stardust can open the door to other movies, like ones focused on Elton John, Billy Joel, and The Who. She said several tickets had already been purchased from viewers making the trip from Williamsport. She credits the Uptown Music Collective in Williamsport for boosting the signal of the theater.
The Ziggy Stardust motion picture will show July 30 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at cantonrialto.org or at the door.
