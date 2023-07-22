Rialto

The Rialto Theater will be showing Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars for one night only July 30 at 5 p.m.

 Review File Photo/

CANTON — Fans of David Bowie will have the opportunity to see him live in concert… sort of. That’s because the Rialto Theatre in Canton has announced they will be showing, for one night only, a screening of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture.

The film is a documentary centered around David Bowie and his band the Spiders from Mars performing a surprise last show promoting their album Ziggy Stardust.

