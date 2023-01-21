My name is Jane Bowker and I have worked in the Prothonotary’s office for over 12 years. I am currently the Chief Deputy Prothonotary and have been so for 7 years. While being Chief Deputy Prothonotary, I have been the supervisor of the civil side of the Prothonotary’s Office. My co-workers seek advise and instruction from me on an array of daily issues. Some of my daily responsibilities include: docketing, scanning and filing documents that come into our office from attorney’s as well as the public, getting files ready for the Judge’s for court the next day, doing the daily cashbook and deposit, and waiting on customers that come into the office. I have also held the position of scanning clerk and judgment clerk.

During my 7 years as Chief Deputy, I have attended the annual Pennsylvania Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts conference every year and done continuing education at the conference.