My name is Jane Bowker and I have worked in the Prothonotary’s office for over 12 years. I am currently the Chief Deputy Prothonotary and have been so for 7 years. While being Chief Deputy Prothonotary, I have been the supervisor of the civil side of the Prothonotary’s Office. My co-workers seek advise and instruction from me on an array of daily issues. Some of my daily responsibilities include: docketing, scanning and filing documents that come into our office from attorney’s as well as the public, getting files ready for the Judge’s for court the next day, doing the daily cashbook and deposit, and waiting on customers that come into the office. I have also held the position of scanning clerk and judgment clerk.
During my 7 years as Chief Deputy, I have attended the annual Pennsylvania Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts conference every year and done continuing education at the conference.
Prior to working in the Prothonotary’s office, I worked for 17 years at two local law firms. While at one of the law firms, I was the only employee where I was in charge of everything pertaining to the office. My responsibilities mirrored an office manager which included doing real estate closings, bookkeeping and preparing quarterly tax forms. Having this legal experience from both law firms has given me an understanding of the daily duties of the Prothonotary/Clerk of Court’s office, since the Prothonotary’s Office is the keeper of the records for the courts.
I am the daughter of Ken and Dot Harris. I grew up on a dairy farm in Burlington Township which has given me a strong work ethic and ability to persevere in daily challenges as Chief Deputy Prothonotary.
I graduated from Troy Area School District and continued my education at Elmira Business Institute earning an Associates Degree.
I have been a Republican my entire life. I am a member of the Bradford County Republican Women’s Party.
I feel that all this experience has given me the qualifications to run for the office of Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts.
My husband, Steve, and I live in Ulster Township and have a daughter, Megan, who lives in Canton.
I would appreciate your support and vote in May, 2023.
