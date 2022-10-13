WAVERLY — A regional bowling establishment is bringing back a public event dedicated to raising money for local cancer patients.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 10:31 am
WAVERLY — A regional bowling establishment is bringing back a public event dedicated to raising money for local cancer patients.
The Valley Bowling Center in Waverly, N.Y. will host its Second Annual “Bowl Over Cancer” event on Saturday, Oct. 15.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the Nancy Quattrini Fund, which assists patients receiving active cancer treatment at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre. Specifically, the fund seeks to help ease the financial burdens that patients often face when it comes to the cost of medications, medical equipment and supplies, gas, transportation, groceries and utilities.
The very first “Bowl Over Cancer” event raised and donated around $7,000 last year to the Nancy Quattrini fund, according to the event’s Facebook page. This year’s event will feature a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawing and T-shirts available for sale.
“I saw firsthand what my wife went through with her own battle, and the great care the employees provide at the Guthrie Cancer Center,” said Greg Joseph. He is the owner of Valley Bowling Center and chair of the “Bowl Over Cancer” Event Committee.
“It is a sense of gratitude that drives me to help raise money for this cause,” Joseph added.
To learn more about the event, call Valley Bowling Center at 607-565-9946, or visit their Facebook page. People can also donate directly to the Nancy Quattrini Fund by visiting the following link: https://www.guthrie.org/nancyquattrinifund.
