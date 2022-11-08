SAYRE – The Valley Bowling Center, located in Waverly, N.Y., hosted its 2nd Annual “Bowl Over Cancer” event this month, with proceeds benefiting the Nancy Quattrini Fund.
The event raised $8,000 for the fund, which assists patients receiving active cancer treatment at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre with financial burdens such as medications, medical equipment and supplies, gas, transportation, groceries and utilities.
