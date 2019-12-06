The sound of bowling balls speeding down lanes and pins successfully crashing to the floor filled bowling alleys in Troy and Waverly this week, signaling not only the advancement of competition for some athletes of the Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics team but also the forwarding of friendship.
Nearly 70 bowlers from Troy, Towanda and Wyalusing school districts, as well as community athletes gathered at the Valley Bowling Center on Wednesday and 10 more at Terrace Lanes in Troy on Thursday to compete 2019’s Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics Bowling.
Sandy Navo, competition coordinator of Bradford/Sullivan Special Olympics told that the area has held the Special Olympics bowling competition for almost three decades.
“The athletes love it, they like to compete, they have fun,” she said.
“Bowling is a lifetime sport,” she added, noting that the skill can be maintained even after high school.
Navo stated that a number of bowlers will advance to the regional bowling competition in Mechanicsburg and possibly larger contest in York.
Cynthia Porter, Special Olympics coach from Towanda, stated that the bowling competition offers not only a way for athletes to sharpen their sports skills but also to build life skills like relationship building.
“All of the athletes can get together and socialize and they better their skills through the training,” she said.
