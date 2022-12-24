Box after box after box covered the tables. They lay two, three … no five … high. In two long, long rows.
How many was that? Fifty? Seventy? A hundred?
Actually, more than 200. All bright red and green and bursting with thousands of toys and gifts and helpful items. Bursting with things that would delight.
Bursting with love.
Lynda and her little granddaughter, Bobbi Jo, stood beside the pile one day last month, all packed by members of their church for children in distant lands. Those members didn’t even know them. But they cared.
Lynda Coates of LeRaysville is an active volunteer for Operation Christmas Child. An international project now in its 30th year run by the Samaritan’s Purse organization, OCC has provided gifts for around 200 million – Yes, that’s right; 200 MILLION — needy children in foreign countries, while sharing the message of their Christian faith.
Besides organizing the project at her own church, Lynda recently traveled to North Carolina to help prepare thousands of donated boxes to go overseas.
“I’m just a person who helps out,” Lynda says now. “And I enjoy it …
“I’m passionate about it!”
Boxes Of Love
Founded more than 50 years ago, Samaritan’s Purse is named after the biblical Good Samaritan, who helped a man in need. Led by Franklin Graham, son of late evangelist Billy Graham, the organization focuses on “going to the aid of the world’s poor, sick and suffering,” it explains. As it does, it shares the Christian message of eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ.
OCC began in 1993, when a Charlotte, N.C., pastor and congregation gave Graham 11,000 shoeboxes of gifts to send to children in war-ravaged Bosnia. “Due to their generosity and additional gifts from Canada, Samaritan’s Purse sent 28,000 shoebox gifts to children in the Balkans that Christmas,” Samaritan’s Purse reports. OCC was born.
Since then, the boxes – and love – have flowed. According to the OCC Web site, “since 1993, more than 198 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.” It also notes: “In 2021 alone, more than 10.5 million Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts were collected throughout Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.”
Volunteers donate practical as well as fun items. A typical box, Lynda says, might hold a washcloth, soap, a comb, a toothbrush, pencils, crayons, a pencil sharpener, a yo-yo, Play-Do and Uno cards. She pulls things out of her own display box. Like Legos. And colored hair ties.
After packing the box, the donor attaches a label telling the age group and gender it best suits. Volunteers take boxes to a local drop-off center, where they’re put in cartons of about 15 and sent to one of eight processing centers in major cities. There, they are inspected, repacked, taped up and sent off.
Most children who receive them have never had a gift before, Lynda says, and live in places full of war, famine or disease. “Just poverty-stricken places,” she says.
Overseas, OCC and churches work together to distribute them. They might go to areas with no roads. “They go via elephants, and they go via camel,” Lynda says. Or canoes. “Unbelievable!”
And when they are placed in those children’s hands and they open the lids … there’s running, smiling, jumping. Yelling. Waving toys in the air.
And there’s love. And faith.
A Little Country Church
Today a mom, grandmother and retired school nurse, Lynda started collecting OCC boxes in 2007 or earlier at Neath Church, near LeRaysville. “It just seemed like a worthy cause … a worthy endeavor,” she says.
Her pastor at the time, George Jatko, and his wife, Helen, collected actual empty shoeboxes from WalMart. “They were very supportive,” Lynda says of the couple, along with fellow members Virginia Russell and Roni Eckert. The whole church pitched in, too. “If we had 50 boxes, I was happy.”
She delivered them to Lakeview Chapel, in Owego, with the Jatkos bringing more from Neath’s sister church at the time, South Warren, then they’d go somewhere for dinner. Those were happy times.
The years rolled by. Today, many of those helpers have passed on, but they laid a foundation. …
These days, OCC provides decorated red and green cardboard boxes and, after they’re filled, Lynda delivers them to Athens Wesleyan Church, to be shipped to Baltimore. She starts reminding her congregation about the project in the summer. And over 15 years, Neath Church’s box count has climbed, with the congregation collecting 179 last year. So for 2022, Lynda set her sights on 200.
OK, so … Neath is a small country church, in the town of … well, it’s not even in a town. It’s a simple white church along a dirt road in the hills of eastern Bradford County. Could the people there really do TWO HUNDRED?
No, they did not.
They did 219.
Working In Boone
In 2019 and again this year, Lynda took her whole project a step further. She traveled to Boone, N.C., the OCC headquarters and one of the major processing centers, to help out. (Other centers are in Baltimore/Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Dallas/Fort Worth; Denver; Chicago; and Fullerton, Calif.) In late November, she traveled with a group from Ephrata, Pa., arriving on a Monday and staying until Friday.
“It’s not a pleasure trip,” she says. “You work!”
The center’s large building held 18, 10-person assembly lines, with a few other volunteers at tables doing jobs like putting rubber bands around socks or stuffing pencils in a case. On every line, workers opened each box and inspected it to make sure there was nothing inappropriate inside, like war-themed or scary items, toothpaste, food or liquids. They would remove things they had to and, if needed, replace them with other gifts.
“Every single box,” Lynda says. “Every single box is opened.”
Next, they’d tape the box shut, put it in the correct age and gender carton, and scan a bar code. Finally, the cartons would go into tractor trailers and be on their way. Soon, they’d be flying or sailing to a far-off country … and to eager little hands.
Every two hours in the processing center, workers would stop. They’d watch a video, hear a speaker or simply pray over the boxes.
“You always know where your boxes are going the day that you are processing,” Lynda says. In 2019, all those she worked on went to the Ukraine. This year, the Tuesday boxes were shipped to South Africa; Wednesday, Burundi; and Thursday, Ghana.
Workers don’t slack. In four hours that Thursday, the 10 women in Lynda’s line processed 1,500 boxes. That Tuesday, the whole center did 45,360. “In one day!” Lynda exclaims. Over the whole season, Boone processed 275,310 boxes.
The volunteers came from all over – places like Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky. Sometimes people would ask Lynda where she was from, and she’d answer “LeRaysville.”
“Huh?” they’d say.
But she did meet a woman who’d attended Mansfield University and taught in the Blue Ridge School District. “That was kind of cool!”
Gifts came from all over, too. “The boxes that I was checking came from Missouri and Tennessee,” Lynda recalls.
Why go all the way to North Carolina, just to work?
“It was just one more step in the process,” Lynda says. “I wanted to see what happened in the processing center.”
‘They Are So Thankful’
And that work is worth it. Take Alex, for example.
In 2013, Alex was living in an African orphanage, after his whole family was killed in an ethnic cleansing war. Then one day he got an OCC box. Among other gifts, it held a candy cane – “and he didn’t even know what it was,” Lynda says. He also received a comb – and carried it in his pocket for three years.
But that simple little box did so much. It pointed Alex down a different road, he embraced Christianity and today has a productive life, working for OCC. Lynda had the chance to meet him on her trip.
“What a difference that shoebox made in his life,” she notes.
She also heard of a child who was given mint dental floss and, again, didn’t know what it was. After it lost its minty-ness, he used some sticks and the floss to build a toy. Other children in orphanages will receive soap and hide it because, to them, it’s so valuable.
“To hear some of these stories is miraculous and heartbreaking at the same time,” Lynda remarks. “You just can’t even imagine.”
For the kids, simple toys and supplies are a big deal. “They are so thankful,” Lynda says. “They are so thankful.” Children also receive a booklet, “The Greatest Gift,” telling about Jesus and His birth, aimed at leading them to faith in Him. They later are able to take lessons about following Him.
“It’s just amazing how it affects the child and the family,” she notes. “It just touches your heart. …
“It’s about sharing the love of Jesus. … He was the greatest gift.”
‘Amazing’
For Lynda, it’s exciting. “It’s something I can do,” she says. “I’m so grateful. … God let me go on this trip.”
And through the years, more and more, she’s learned something:
“How amazing God is.”
Get Involved
Want to help?
Individuals, as well as organizations, may donate Operation Christmas Child boxes and take them to drop-off points. Locally, Lynda says, there are centers in Montrose and Mew Milford and at Mehoopany Baptist Church, besides Athens Wesleyan Church. Or they may “build” a box online. Anyone can volunteer, too.
For more information on Operation Christmas Child or Samaritan’s Purse, go to www.samaritanspurse.org
