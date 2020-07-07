TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council received a grant of $1,930 to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
The grant was issued to the BRAC and 308 Pennsylvania nonprofit arts organizations as a part of $2.3 million of funding created by the CARES Act. Thirty-six organizations received $1.8 million via the National Endowment for the Arts and 273 organizations received the remaining $527,000 via the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost told the Review on Monday that the nonprofit will use the grant money to cover facility expenses at their three historic theaters, the Keystone Theater in Towanda, the Rialto Theater in Canton, and the Sayre Theater, this month.
“While the theaters are in standby, and we have stepped back all expenses, we still have utilities, insurance, mortgage and other bills to cover,” Poost explained. “Over the past three and a half months, we have been able to take care of a few maintenance issues and have completed a deep cleaning of each theatre. We look forward to reopening and seeing everyone back at the movies once it is feasible and safe to do so.”
“Arts organizations are an important part of their communities and contribute to the economic health of our state,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many organizations, including the arts. The National Endowment for the Arts recognized the role of the arts in Pennsylvania and the need to help artists and the organizations that support them to inspire creativity and vitality in our commonwealth.”
Arts and cultural economic activity, adjusted for inflation, accounted for 4.5 percent of gross domestic product or $877.8 billion, in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. In Pennsylvania, the sector contributed $25.8 billion to the state’s economy and employed 176,000 workers.
“The arts and culture sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic, so we are very pleased that more than 300 arts organizations in Pennsylvania are receiving support through the CARES Act,” said Karl Blischke, PCA Executive Director. “Pre-pandemic, Pennsylvania’s creative economy was critical to the vitality and livability of our communities and to development of our commonwealth’s talent pipeline. Support for these organizations today helps to ensure that they are positioned to play a key role in the recovery of Pennsylvania’s cities and towns going forward.”
