Landon Cole is off to a great start as a livestock handler. The Troy Elementary School fifth grader has already been showing animals for three or four years and took a second-place ribbon with a market swine named Zack at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg on Sunday.
He has previously shown a sheep and a cow but was especially pleased with the performance of his 263-pound hog. In 2020, a pig he took to the Farm Show took sixth place. “Swine are easier to control. They are definitely more cooperative, and they are funner than other animals,” Landon remarked. “Zack is friendly. He’s a good pig for here especially.”
Landon is the son of Jake and Erin Cole, who have a pig farm on Snowdrift Road in Columbia Crossroads.
At Troy ES, he excels in social studies and math. As much as he is enjoying handling animals now, he’s not sure that farming is his lifetime goal. “I like sports a little more than agriculture,” he stated. “I’d like to be a professional football player. If that doesn’t work out, I could be a historian or a farmer.”
Landon was joined at the Farm Show by fellow Bradford County 4-H’ers Jace Olsyn, who took a seventh-place ribbon with his pig named Ted, and siblings Shelby and Corbin Bruce, who took awards for photos they submitted.
