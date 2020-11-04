Bradford County saw 29 more confirmed COVID-19 cases from Monday, according to Tuesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Two of the new cases within the county are represented by residents of Bradford County Manor. Administrator Jim Shadduck said the tests came back positive on Tuesday and that both of the residents were staying at the manor. One of the residents was tested last Wednesday and the other last Thursday. There were no additional cases among staff.
There was an increase of 251 confirmed cases since last week and 438 from two weeks ago.
There has also been a slight increase in probable cases each day. There were 70 probable cases reported on Tuesday, four higher than Monday’s update.
As of Tuesday there were no new deaths reported in the county as the death count remains at 15.
The state requires face coverings to be worn everywhere other than at home, unless they pose a health or safety risk in certain situations, to help stop the ongoing spike of cases. Officials also stressed the importance of social distancing to help stop the virus’ spread.
