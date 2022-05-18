MCNETT TOWNSHIP, Lycoming County — Bradford County agencies were part of the coordinated effort that helped find five lost Grover hikers after they were missing in Loyalsock State Forest.
The Bradford County Department of Public Safety took part in the search and rescue after a man contacted 911 on Sunday to report his family missing, according to Public Safety Director Matt Williams. They left for a hike around noon Sunday and were suppose to return at 3 p.m. A severe storm moved through the state forest and the hikers sought cover, but became lost and were out in the woods overnight.
“The reason that my office was involved is because the primary emergency response agencies that cover that area consist of Canton Fire Department and Western Alliance EMS, which are Bradford County organizations,” Williams said.
Around 22 first response organizations, plus state agencies, worked together to find the hikers, he said. His office was in coordination with agencies that consisted of Bradford County EMA, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
“I have never been involved in something that complex. We deal with flooding and similar issues, but that was a tactical operation in the field,” Williams said. “We were thrilled with the outcome and we cannot say enough about the support and dedication that we had from our local first responders.”
He stated that the hikers did the right thing by hunkering down and creating a fire and makeshift shelter instead of wandering and risking injury.
The hikers were located on Monday around 11:45 a.m., roughly 18 hours later. They were found between the state forest’s Devil’s Elbow Natural Area and McIntyre Natural Area. The hikers consisted of an adult female, adult male and three children. Even the family dog went on the hike and was safely rescued.
Williams thanked the counties of Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga, Pennsylvania. and Chemung County, New York for their support.
