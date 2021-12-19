TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The Bradford County Airport will receive a $159,000 Airport Infrastructure Grant as part of a $70 million round of funding benefitting 62 airports across Pennsylvania.
The grant is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November and will provide billions of dollars toward improving roads and bridges, increasing access to public transportation, expanding energy infrastructure and broadband and more, according to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who announced the funding Thursday.
“We are very grateful for this grant resource that has been made available to the airport,” said Bradford County Airport Manager Scott Hauser. “We look forward to using it to help us maintain the property by replacing and fixing the perimeter fence, rehabilitating aging taxiways and aprons, installing more efficient lighting, and creating a beautiful, sustainable facility overall that will stand out and continue to attract airborne traffic to our community and local businesses.”
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Casey. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania — over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”
The funding will be provided next year.
